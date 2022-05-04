2022 FinTwit Conference Speaker Spotlight: Gary Black

Benzinga and Lupton Capital are hosting the premier event for traders in May, and you don't want to miss it.

The 2022 FinTwit Conference will be held May 13-14 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance-related.

This is the place where hundreds of active traders from across the globe gather to network, and share tools and strategies. Previous FinTwit Conference attendees have walked away with improved trading success rates and valuable relationships.

The 2022 conference will feature some of the most recognized names in trading and investing, including Gary Black, co-founder and managing partner of The Future Fund.

Speaker Spotlight: Black has extensive experience in management positions at top global investment management firms. His career includes work at Aegon Asset Management, Calamos Investments, Janus Capital Group, Berstein and Goldman Sachs, among others.

Black oversaw $120 billion in assets as CEO of Aegon. During his tenure, he created new proprietary investment strategies, expanded the real assets platform, leveraged the company's solutions-based offerings and directed the build-out of an ESG fixed income platform.

The Future Fund is an SEC-registered investment advisor that focuses on investing in growth equities of companies that are changing the world. The firm aims to uncover multi-year secular growth opportunities shaping the future.

Those who are interested in attending the conference can purchase event tickets and reserve hotel rooms via this link. The website also provides further details about the event including the speakers, sponsors and more.