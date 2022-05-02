 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lordstown, Foxconn Postponed Ohio Factory Sale Deadline
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 9:33am   Comments
Share:
Lordstown, Foxconn Postponed Ohio Factory Sale Deadline
  • Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) agreed to push back the deadline to sell its Ohio factory to Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), operating as Foxconn, Bloomberg reports.
  • The struggling EV startup needs to repay Foxconn if the deal does not close by May 14.
  • Foxconn acknowledged that the two sides were still negotiating in a “positive and active manner.”
  • The companies were yet to reach an agreement that lays out the details of Foxconn building Lordstown’s Endurance EV pickup truck.
  • The Committee on Foreign Investment cleared the sale on April 9. 
  • While Foxconn made a final $50 million down payment on the deal on April 15 under a prior agreement to advance $200 million, the transaction remains subject to “further negotiation and execution of a contract manufacturing agreement.” 
  • In 2021, Lordstown agreed to sell the factory to Foxconn for $230 million.
  • Price Action: RIDE shares traded lower by 0.91% at $2.16 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HNHPF + RIDE)

Apple Partner Starts Assembing Only iPhone 13 In Brazil: Is It The End Of The Line For This Budget Model?
India Tries To Attract Intel, TSMC, GlobalFoundries To Set Up Local Plant
Why Apple May Skip Issuing Guidance On Q2 Earnings Call — And Not Talk About China Risks
Peering Into Lordstown Motors Corp.'s Recent Short Interest
Stellantis, Qualcomm Partner To Power Vehicle Platforms With Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions
Apple Will Have Minimal Impact From China's Lockdown According To This Analyst
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com