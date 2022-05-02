BlueRush (TSXV: BTV) (‎OTCQB: BTVRF) Reports Q2 Video Software Sales Growth And Vertical Expansion

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Personalized video software as a service company (SaaS) BlueRush Inc.’s (TSXV: BTV) (‎OTCQB: BTVRF) preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2022 reported recent growth in subscription and service bookings.

"This was an exciting and fruitful quarter full of milestones,” BlueRush CEO Steve Taylor said. “Net growth in recurring revenue bookings was $314,000, and we secured a number of new customers in the financial services category, selling our first deals in the telco and utility verticals.”

The company also signed a professional services contract with an alternative lender during the second quarter.

Among BlueRush’s second-quarter achievements were:

Net new contracted annual recurring revenue (CARR) bookings of $314,000

Total CARR exceeds $3.1 million

Professional services bookings of $956,000

New CARR of $219,000 from several international customers

Net expansion CARR of $95,000 from several existing customers

Achieved positive net dollar retention (NDR) in the quarter

BlueRush also reported new CARR into two critical new verticals representing significant opportunities: telco and utilities.

"Our IndiVideo platform is very well suited to add value in these new verticals," Taylor said. "Our utilities customers will use IndiVideo to explain changes to statements month-over-month, make personalized recommendations on how to reduce the energy bill, divert expensive calls from the call center and, over time, reduce the costs associated with sending printed bills in the mail."

This project was secured through BlueRush's partner, Nikia DX. Nikia developed a footprint creating an opportunity to replicate this first utilities project into many additional customers.

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, an interactive, personalized video platform that is made to drive return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interactions, creating new data-driven customer insights.

