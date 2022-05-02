 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 4:17am   Comments
  • The final manufacturing PMI for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing PMI is expected to decline to 59.4 for April compared to the month's flash reading of 59.7.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After slowing to 57.1 in March, the ISM manufacturing index for April is likely to increase by nearly a point to 58.0.
  • Data on construction spending for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After February's 0.5% rise, analysts expect a 0.8% increase for March.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Check out this: Tesla And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Check out our premarket coverage here

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

