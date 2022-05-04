TrendSpider Sponsors FinTwit Conference May 13-14; Hosted By Benzinga, Lupton Capital

In partnership with Lupton Capital, Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference on May 13-14, 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

In attendance will be leaders in trading and investing that will speak on ways to navigate volatility, as well as protect and grow capital in personalized ways across traditional and emerging asset classes.

One of the event’s sponsors is TrendSpider.

Founded in 2016 by Daniel L. Ushman, TrendSpider is an innovative charting platform designed to make the process of technical analysis more efficient.

Through TrendSpider, traders can automate and improve the accuracy of their technical analysis at a low cost, as well as better manage entry and exit timing.

In addition to tools for analysis, TrendSpider hosts discussions with top traders and offers educational resources.

