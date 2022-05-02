Substack Sponsors FinTwit Conference May 13-14; Hosted By Benzinga, Lupton Capital

In partnership with Lupton Capital, Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference on May 13-14 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

In attendance will be leaders in trading and investing that will speak on ways to navigate volatility, as well as protect and grow capital in personalized ways across traditional and emerging asset classes.

One of the event’s sponsors is Substack, a subscription-based newsletter publishing platform for independent writers.

Founded in 2017 by Christopher Best, Hamish McKenzie, and Jairaj Sethi, Substack enables writers the free tools to start email newsletters for the purpose of making money from subscriptions.

Substack's main attractions include the simplicity of its editing and publishing software, editorial and censorship absence, as well as features to start podcasts and view content on mobile more easily.

