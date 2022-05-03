Stocktwits Sponsors FinTwit Conference May 13-14; Hosted By Benzinga, Lupton Capital

In partnership with Lupton Capital, Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference on May 13-14, 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

In attendance will be leaders in trading and investing that will speak on ways to navigate volatility, as well as protect and grow capital in personalized ways across traditional and emerging asset classes.

One of the event’s sponsors is Stocktwits, a real-time financial communication and media network.

Founded in 2008 by Howard Lindzon and Soren Macbeth, Stocktwits is a social media platform, designed as a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) for finance.

Millions of users come onto the platform every month to share their perspectives and insights on markets. Stocktwits uses $TICKER tags to enable and organize information around specific markets across the web and social media.

Contributors can follow each other, share their portfolios, make watchlists, as well as subscribe to newsletters and premium rooms. Stocktwits even has a platform for users to trade fractional stocks, ETFs and crypto.

Last year, the company raised $30 million in a funding round led by Alameda Research Ventures, boosting its valuation to $210 million. The brand will use the funds to fuel growth in new markets like NFTs and collectibles and add earnings transcript tools, among other things.

