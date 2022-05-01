QQQ
FinTwit Focus: How Cobra Trading Takes A Personal Approach To Investing

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 1, 2022 12:42 PM | 1 min read
Cobra Trading, a sponsor of the upcoming FinTwit Conference hosted by Benzinga in partnership with Lupton Capital, is a direct market access broker that offers a variety of routing options for investors to execute their transactions. Cobra is a platform for active traders that provides the necessary client support to navigate the markets on any trading day.

Cobra focuses on the three P's: People, Passion, and Platforms, according to its YouTube channel. The firm is dedicated to the premise that a highly proactive and attentive support team can be the hidden weapon for elite traders with aggressive techniques.

The broker's low commissions, high level of customization, and personal customer service could appeal to active traders. The $27,000 minimum deposit may put an account out of reach for some new investors, however, Cobra offers the tools traders need to take their skills to the next level.

The FinTwit conference will take place at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on May 13-14. Attendees will benefit from professionally vetted content that covers options trading methods, technical analysis approaches and more. The gathering also offers the opportunity to network and learn from some of the most well-known figures in trading and investing.

Investors interested in learning more about this event can visit this website, as prices are anticipated to rise on May 5.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

