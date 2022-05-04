Seeking Alpha Sponsors FinTwit Conference May 13-14; Hosted By Benzinga, Lupton Capital

In partnership with Lupton Capital, Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference on May 13-14, 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

In attendance will be leaders in trading and investing that will speak on ways to navigate volatility, as well as protect and grow capital in personalized ways across traditional and emerging asset classes.

One of the event’s sponsors is Seeking Alpha, a website for actionable stock market opinions, analysis, and financial discussion.

Founded in 2004 by David Jackson, the company crowdsources from both novice and professional commentators and is among the largest investing communities in the world.

Seeking Alpha has north of 10 million registered users and about 20 million unique viewers every month. All articles posted are run through an editorial process and author performance records can be tracked. Contributors have avenues for compensation and there are also premium content offerings.

