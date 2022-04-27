FinTwit Focus: Osprey Funds

Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference in partnership with Lupton Capital on May 13-14, 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Among the sponsors of the event is Tarrytown, New York-based Osprey Funds, a cryptocurrency-focused investment product provider.

Formerly the digital asset subsidiary of Fairfield, Connecticut-based REX Shares, Osprey Funds spun off as an independent entity in March 2021 and quickly established itself through an array of offerings including the Osprey Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) Trust, the Osprey Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) Fund and the Osprey Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) Fund — the latter is the first U.S. fund to invest exclusively in MATIC, the native token of the Polygon network.

In November 2021, the company launched Osprey Alpha LLC, a division focused on actively managing funds for institutions and high-net-worth investors. Osprey Alpha will debut its inaugural product, a digital asset investment product called the Osprey NFT Fund, in 2022.

"I see similarities between NFTs now and the early days of Web 2.0," said Justin Paterno, the NFT Fund's managing director. "Communities and networks have always been a major driver of value on the web – which increasingly defines culture. NFTs allow communities to own the cultural capital they create. There is immense growth potential here."

Osprey Funds also offers the Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OBTC), which the company promotes as the nation's lowest-cost publicly traded Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fund.

