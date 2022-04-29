 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Slash Price Target On This Pizza Restaurant Chain
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2022 4:12pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Slash Price Target On This Pizza Restaurant Chain
  • Analysts reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) after its Q1 earnings miss.
  • RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril lowered the price target to $440 from $480 (29% upside). Carril maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst specified that the delivery staffing challenges are the primary driver of weakness.
  • Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained Domino's Pizza with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $440 to $430 (26% upside).
  • Cowen analyst Andrew Charles reduced the firm's price target to $365 from $390 (7% upside) and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered the firm's price target to $380 from $440 and kept a Hold rating on the shares.
  • Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained Domino's Pizza with a Buy but lowered the price target from $487 to $424 (24% upside).
  • BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained DPZ with a Market Perform and reduced the price target from $450 to $400 (17% upside).
  • MKM Partners analyst Brett Levy maintained Domino's Pizza with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $440 to $405 (19% upside).
  • Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained Domino's Pizza with a Neutral and decreased the price target from $475 to $400 (17% upside).
  • Price Action: DPZ shares closed lower by 4.5% at $338 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for DPZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Loop CapitalDowngradesBuyHold
Mar 2022GuggenheimMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DPZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ)

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Domino's Pizza 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
How Is The Market Feeling About Domino's Pizza?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2022
Analyst Ratings for Domino's Pizza
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Domino's Pizza Shares Slide On Q1 Earnings Miss Due To Inflationary Pressure
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com