Analysts Slash Price Target On This Pizza Restaurant Chain
- Analysts reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) after its Q1 earnings miss.
- RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril lowered the price target to $440 from $480 (29% upside). Carril maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst specified that the delivery staffing challenges are the primary driver of weakness.
- Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained Domino's Pizza with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $440 to $430 (26% upside).
- Cowen analyst Andrew Charles reduced the firm's price target to $365 from $390 (7% upside) and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered the firm's price target to $380 from $440 and kept a Hold rating on the shares.
- Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained Domino's Pizza with a Buy but lowered the price target from $487 to $424 (24% upside).
- BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained DPZ with a Market Perform and reduced the price target from $450 to $400 (17% upside).
- MKM Partners analyst Brett Levy maintained Domino's Pizza with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $440 to $405 (19% upside).
- Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained Domino's Pizza with a Neutral and decreased the price target from $475 to $400 (17% upside).
- Price Action: DPZ shares closed lower by 4.5% at $338 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for DPZ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Loop Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Mar 2022
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for DPZ
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings