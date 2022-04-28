SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) Resolves Filing Issues, Anticipates Filing 2021 Annual Report

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, has announced that it plans on reporting its 2021 annual filing shortly. The company noted that certain accounting matters had delayed its 10-K filing, but those issues have been resolved, and the company anticipates completing the filing as soon as possible. As a result of the delay, the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC had notified the company that it was no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requiring listed companies to file required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in a timely manner. The notice has no immediate impact on SRAX’s listing on the market, and the company has 60 days to submit a plan to regain compliance, which may be unnecessary because the company is working diligent to file the required Form 10-K within the allotted time period.

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, please visit www.SRAX.com.

