Arrived Homes Paid Out $120,000 In Q1 Dividend With 20% Average Annualized Returns

The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes made its first quarter distributions this week to investors that purchased shares of rental properties through the platform.

The dividends paid out for the quarter totaled $120,000 with an annualized dividend yield ranging from 3.7% to 7.7%.

Unlike a REIT or real estate fund, investors on the Arrived Homes platform buy shares of specific properties instead of investing in an entire portfolio through a blind pool, so dividends are paid on each individual property.

The company also announced the launch of its Property Share Prices tool, which allows investors to track their total returns through appreciation in addition to the cash yield.

Share prices for all Arrived Homes investments start at $10 per share when a property is initially funded. The company uses third-party property valuation estimates to update the values for each property six months after the property’s IPO date.

So far, properties that have been held for at least six months have increased in value by an average of 14.2%. After factoring in dividend payments, these properties have produced an estimated total annualized return of 20%.

The Property Share Prices page on Arrived Homes shows an average annualized return of 14.4% across all properties, including those that haven’t been funded long enough to show price appreciation.

Arrived Homes is expected to launch of a new batch of properties on its platform during the first half of May, which will be available with a minimum investment of $100. New properties are typically funded within the first few hours of going live, so investors are encouraged to register on the platform ahead of time to ensure availability.

Photo: Courtesy of Arrived Homes