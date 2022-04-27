Ballantyne Partners With GDC Technology To Deploy Digital Servers To Caribbean Cinemas
- Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSE: BTN) subsidiary, Strong Technical Services, has partnered with GDC Technology Limited (GDC) to deploy digital cinema servers to Caribbean Cinemas.
- The financial terms of the four-year agreement were not disclosed.
- Caribbean Cinemas owns and operates 583 screens in the Caribbean Islands, Central, and South America.
- STS will assist with the deployment and provide remote technical services for the duration of the agreement.
- The arrangement involves replacing legacy media servers with the new GDC SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block with diskless CineCache at all of Caribbean Cinemas’ existing sites and new construction projects.
- Price Action: BTN shares are trading higher by 4.30% at $3.15 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts