Ballantyne Partners With GDC Technology To Deploy Digital Servers To Caribbean Cinemas
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 1:35pm   Comments
Ballantyne Partners With GDC Technology To Deploy Digital Servers To Caribbean Cinemas
  • Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSE: BTN) subsidiary, Strong Technical Services, has partnered with GDC Technology Limited (GDC) to deploy digital cinema servers to Caribbean Cinemas.
  • The financial terms of the four-year agreement were not disclosed.
  • Caribbean Cinemas owns and operates 583 screens in the Caribbean Islands, Central, and South America.
  • STS will assist with the deployment and provide remote technical services for the duration of the agreement. 
  • The arrangement involves replacing legacy media servers with the new GDC SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block with diskless CineCache at all of Caribbean Cinemas’ existing sites and new construction projects.
  • Price Action: BTN shares are trading higher by 4.30% at $3.15 on the last check Wednesday.

