Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) Deploys K5 Model in Charlotte, NC

Each autonomous security robot subscription comes with the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”), which provides service opportunities, including recording/streaming, people detection, facial recognition, thermal anomaly detection, license plate recognition, and more

The market for security robots was valued at $8.87 billion in 2020 and is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of approximately 14%, to reach $19.77 billion by 2026 (https://ibn.fm/8bvum). North America is anticipated to take up most of the market during the forecast period, and Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growing sector. Knightscope is a leader in developing autonomous security capabilities, uniquely combining self-driving technology, robotics, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles.

Each autonomous security robot (“ASR”) that Knightscope produces is connected to the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”). This is a fully functional, browser-based interface that is included…

