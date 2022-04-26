 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) Deploys K5 Model in Charlotte, NC

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
April 26, 2022 2:31pm   Comments
Share:
Knightscope NASDAQ: KSCP Deploys K5 Model in Charlotte, NC
  • This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
  • Each autonomous security robot subscription comes with the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”), which provides service opportunities, including recording/streaming, people detection, facial recognition, thermal anomaly detection, license plate recognition, and more
  • Interested users can see the technology first-hand by visiting the website or by finding one of Knightscopes’ Robot Roadshow stops near them or requesting a stop in their town
  • The Robot Roadshow is a virtually-led experience with real interactions for prospective clients with the ASR models and KSOC interface

The market for security robots was valued at $8.87 billion in 2020 and is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of approximately 14%, to reach $19.77 billion by 2026 (https://ibn.fm/8bvum). North America is anticipated to take up most of the market during the forecast period, and Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growing sector. Knightscope is a leader in developing autonomous security capabilities, uniquely combining self-driving technology, robotics, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles.

Each autonomous security robot (“ASR”) that Knightscope produces is connected to the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”). This is a fully functional, browser-based interface that is included…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/KSCP

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)
8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW
Los Angeles, CA 90046
310.299.1717 Office
www.InvestorWire.com
Editor@InvestorWire.com

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KSCP)

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) ASR To Provide Added Security For Recycling Center
Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) Leveraging Robot Roadshow To Promote ASRs And KSOC
Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) Adds to Growing List of Fortune 500 Clients
Security Needs Drive Market Growth For Knightscope's (NASDAQ: KSCP) ASRs
21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentNews Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com