 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ryder Opens Third Multiclient Distribution Center In Columbus
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 10:01am   Comments
Share:
Ryder Opens Third Multiclient Distribution Center In Columbus
  • Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) opened a third multiclient omnichannel distribution center in Columbus, Ohio.
  • The center is ~440,000 square feet and is the largest Ryder e-commerce distribution center in the Columbus area.
  • "This latest expansion aligns with our broader strategy to get ever-closer to the end consumer to continually improve our customers' speed-to-market, which is critical in today's highly competitive environment," commented Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder.
  • The facility features 42 cross-dock positions, 99 trailer spaces and offers a full range of logistics and value-added services. It also features automation enhancements.
  • To support the new distribution center, Ryder expects to recruit a team of approximately 250 people to fill various positions.
  • Price Action: R shares are trading lower by 0.51% at $67.12 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (R)

Analyzing Ryder System Inc's Short Interest
TIP To Acquire Trailer Leasing And Maintenance Business Of Ryder Ltd
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Looking Into Ryder System Inc's Recent Short Interest
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2022
Analyzing Ryder System Inc's Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com