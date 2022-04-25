Ryder Opens Third Multiclient Distribution Center In Columbus
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) opened a third multiclient omnichannel distribution center in Columbus, Ohio.
- The center is ~440,000 square feet and is the largest Ryder e-commerce distribution center in the Columbus area.
- "This latest expansion aligns with our broader strategy to get ever-closer to the end consumer to continually improve our customers' speed-to-market, which is critical in today's highly competitive environment," commented Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder.
- The facility features 42 cross-dock positions, 99 trailer spaces and offers a full range of logistics and value-added services. It also features automation enhancements.
- To support the new distribution center, Ryder expects to recruit a team of approximately 250 people to fill various positions.
- Price Action: R shares are trading lower by 0.51% at $67.12 on Monday's last check.
