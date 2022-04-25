 Skip to main content

Maxar Technologies Bags $202M In US Government Mission Support Contracts In Q1
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 9:52am   Comments
  • Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR) has secured U.S. Government mission support contracts in Q1 2022 worth up to $202 million over a six-year period.
  • The total includes 27 awards across nine U.S. government customers. Work includes artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, advanced data analytics, software development, data conditioning, geospatial production and dissemination, maritime domain awareness, and training and development.
  • "Maxar is honored to support U.S. defense and intelligence customers by delivering a breadth of mission-critical geospatial intelligence and related technologies," said Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky.
  • Price Action: MAXR shares are trading lower by 0.87% at $34.11 on NYSE and lower by 1.51% at C$43.15 TSX on Monday's last check.

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews Contracts

