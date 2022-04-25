 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Softbank-Backed Indian EV Maker To Recall 1,441 Electric Bikes
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Softbank-Backed Indian EV Maker To Recall 1,441 Electric Bikes
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) backed India-based Ola Electric plans to recall 1,441 of its electric scooters weeks after one of its vehicles caught fire, prompting a government probe, Reuters reports.
  • Ola looked to a detailed diagnostics and health check of the scooters in that batch acknowledging the recalls as a "pre-emptive measure."
  • Scooters involving Indian start-ups Okinawa and PureEV caught fire, posing an early setback for India's carbon reduction and climate goals.
  • Okinawa had recalled 3,215 vehicles in April.
  • India launched an investigation into the fires in March and formed a committee of experts to recommend remedial steps.
  • India targeted electric scooters and motorbikes to make up 80% of total two-wheeler sales by 2030, compared with about 2% currently. It offered companies billions of dollars in incentives to make EVs locally.
  • Price Action: SFTBY shares closed at $20.69 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBF + SFTBY)

Snapshot Of Alibaba and Microsoft's New Arm-Based Cloud Instances
SoftBank Wants Controlling Stake In Arm Post IPO - Read Why
Amazon Deepens Overseas Push With Latest Acquisition
Why DiDi Global Shares Are Plunging Today
SoftBank Robotics Invests In Hong Kong Startup Avalon SteriTech: Bloomberg
SoftBank Latin America Fund Loses Key Managing Partners: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com