Benzinga To Host Neal Hamilton In Partnership With Lupton Capital At The FinTwit Conference

In partnership with Lupton Capital, Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference on May 13-14, 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

In attendance will be leaders in trading and investing that will speak on ways to navigate volatility, as well as protect and grow capital in personalized ways across traditional and emerging asset classes.

One of the event’s speakers includes Neal Hamilton, Vice President of Growth at Benzinga.

Hamilton is a fintech veteran focused on making Benzinga a place that actually helps investors, day traders and businesses find the information they need to achieve their financial goals.

Additionally, Hamilton is a trader who previously hosted Benzinga’s “Get Technical” on YouTube, a morning show full of stock charts, goofy antics, and daily lessons.

Meet Hamilton and many more in Las Vegas this May 13-14 by booking your ticket today.