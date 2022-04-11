North Equities On Updating Investor Relations Campaigns For A New Generation

During the pandemic, whilst seeking engagement with the outside world, retail investors fueled record amounts of account openings and trading volumes.

To learn how to engage this growing base of investors, Benzinga spoke with Ernest Chuang of North Equities, a solution for outdated investor relations initiatives.

The following is the conversation that transpired.

Beniznga: Tell me about yourself and the company. What is it that you do?

Ernest Chuang: The majority of the team is made up of crypto guys. We started in the space in 2016 investing and eventually working on these crypto projects providing market services.

That included press releases, pay-per-click guides, helping list on exchanges, and a lot of consulting. Anything from web design to writing white papers, basically.

We did this for 100 clients, and then markets took a big hit. In 2019, one of these companies we were working with was a public company issuing crypto tokens. We helped them a lot with consulting and ended up getting shares for our work.

When we got into the equity markets, where there was a lack of engagement for any millennial-type marketing, everyone was running newsletters and landing pages––it was all outdated.

We took a step back and developed solutions creating North Equities, which specializes in millennial-type marketing. We’ve got over 200 clients and a pretty decent record in Canada.

What are the services you provide?

Articles on certain channels. We also work with 2,000 influencers on our list. We find industry-specific influencers.

We also have Telegram and Discord services where we have a lot of group chats, and we’re able to reach and spread out the message. On Twitter, too, we have a network of accounts that can push out news or retweet what we share.

On YouTube, we even run AMAs with CEOs and that gets good engagement also.

Tell me about competition in the space.

There’s little overlap with any other investor relations (IR) company out there. I’d say 90% of the IR companies out there are traditional; they’re calling brokers and working with private investors, doing newsletters or landing pages.

Our team is young and everyone has grown up on social media. We know where to direct our attention––the highest engagement channels.

Talk to me about COVID-19 and trends coming out of the pandemic?

Our whole business is based around this change.

We’re at records for retail account openings and our whole business model is based on that trend because we’re targeting that audience and not the big guys.

What we’re doing for this year is fine-tuning a lot of services or offerings, potentially cutting out some services that have not been performing so well and converting it into more efforts that do.

Everything remains social- and millennial-focused, however.

Anything you really want to get off your chest? Seems like we covered a lot.

Pre-COVID there were roadshows. Post-COVID it’s not the same. It’s online, and that shift is likely to remain. On top of that, you’re seeing a transfer of wealth to millennials, and those are the ones that are most receptive to our type of marketing.

If you’re not adapting your IR, you’re really going to be behind the companies that are.