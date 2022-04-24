He's Not Charlie Brown, But Jack Dorsey Is Now A Block Head; Elon Musk Thinks It's Awesome

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) founder and chief executive officer of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Jack Dorsey now has a new title at the payment processing firm. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who shares a cordial relationship with Dorsey, is excited about the title.

Dorsey Becomes ‘Block Head:' In a curious move, Block said, effective April 20, it has amended the company's bylaws to change Dorsey's title from "CEO, President and Chairperson" to "Block Head and Chairperson," an 8-K filed with the SEC on Friday showed. The change was made at the behest of Dorsey. The company also clarified that Dorsey will continue to serve as principal executive officer of the company.

Dorsey's new moniker brings to mind the tumultuous relationship between Charlie Brown and Lucy in the Peanuts comic strip. Charlie had a critical opinion of Lucy, as she was always doing mean things to Linus, or dropping fly balls. He also hated how she always calls him names, such as "blockhead," and who can forget Lucy's football gag which she pulled on him every year.

Musk Is All Fire: The news apparently excited Musk, who tweeted late Saturday with two fire emojis, while referencing Dorsey's new title. The Block CEO responded with a crown emoji and asked whether Musk dropped the "Techno."

👑 <—- you drop that Techno? — jack� (@jack) April 24, 2022

Related Link: Elon Musk References 1989 Bestseller On RJR Nabisco Leveraged Buyout; Is He Closing In On Twitter Buy?

For the uninitiated, Tesla announced in March 2021 that Musk and CFO Zach Kirkhorn will assume the fancy titles of "Technoking of Tesla" and "Master of Coin," respectively. The two executives, however, were to retain their positions as CEO and CFO, respectively.

Incidentally, Tesla's Musk has made a hostile bid for Twitter, the company Dorsey co-founded and had long served as CEO. Dorsey announced his decision to step down from Twitter in late 2021. Dorsey's comments on the takeover battle between Musk and the Twitter Board suggest that he might be siding with the former.

Related Link: Does Elon Musk's About-Face On Twitter Portend 'Game Of Thrones' Battle Ahead?

Photo: Created with images from Andrew Kuchling, FolsomNatural and Joi Ito on Flickr