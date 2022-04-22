Argus Research Initiates Coverage On HeartCore; Sees Huge Upside
- Argus Research initiated coverage on HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR) with a fair value estimate of $6.
- HeartCore shares closed at $1.85 on April 21.
- Argus noted HeartCore developed a robust suite of commercial software programs and is well-positioned to roll out new products across Japan while also growing its nascent U.S. business.
- HeartCore has developed and commercialized a customer experience management (CMX) platform, accounting for 80% of its 2021 revenues. Over the past four years, HeartCore developed a Digital Transformation (DX) platform for data mining, task mining, and robotic process automation.
- Argus expects HeartCore to integrate its DX Platform further into its core CMX software, thus supporting its customers' shift to cloud computing and developing peripheral products around both platforms.
- Given its favorable view of steady 90%-plus retention rates for paying customers of CMX business, Argus expects HeartCore to likely improve the adoption of paying DX customers upon pandemic recovery.
- Argus views HeartCore adequately funded to invest in its expansion into the U.S. market, build key personnel, and potentially engage in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities.
- Price Action: HTCR shares traded higher by 6.49% at $1.97 on the last check Friday.
