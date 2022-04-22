 Skip to main content

Why Are A10 Networks Shares Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 9:35am   Comments
  • A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATENwill replace Ferro Corp (NYSE: FOE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the market opens on April 26. 
  • Prince International Corp, a portfolio company of American Securities LLC, acquired Ferro in a transaction that closed on April 21.
  • A10's Q4 FY21 non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus of $0.17, revenue of $70.70 million, up 13% Y/Y, surpassed the consensus of $68.84 million.
  • A10 will declare its Q1 FY22 results after the markets close on May 3.
  • Price Action: ATEN shares traded higher by 13.1% at $14.93 on the last check Friday.

