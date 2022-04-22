Why Are A10 Networks Shares Trading Higher Today
- A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) will replace Ferro Corp (NYSE: FOE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the market opens on April 26.
- Prince International Corp, a portfolio company of American Securities LLC, acquired Ferro in a transaction that closed on April 21.
- A10's Q4 FY21 non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus of $0.17, revenue of $70.70 million, up 13% Y/Y, surpassed the consensus of $68.84 million.
- A10 will declare its Q1 FY22 results after the markets close on May 3.
- Price Action: ATEN shares traded higher by 13.1% at $14.93 on the last check Friday.
