Here's How You Can Take Your Option Trading To The Next Level With Expert Chris Capre

Chris Capre, head professor of Benzinga Options school, will be giving live lessons in Las Vegas at the 2022 FinTwit Conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to take their options trading to the next level with Capre, who has 20 years of experience trading options.

The conference is May 13-14. In addition to educational speakers such as Capre, there will be contests, networking opportunities and of course, parties.

“It’s really going to be the best event of the year for retail investors,” Benzinga VP Luke Jacobi said. “Whether you are just learning how to trade or trying to take the next step, this event is for you.”

There is a wide variety of speakers, from technical analysis experts such as Capre to more fundamental investors such as Jonah Lupton. Lupton’s company, Lupton Capital, is a presenting sponsor and organizer of the event along with Benzinga.

Options trading is a valuable tool for traders to have in their arsenal. Whether the goal is to help supplement income or to hedge existing positions, it is worthwhile to learn how options work. The thing that holds most traders back from mastering options is that it takes time and is difficult to master.

That’s why it’s extremely important to have a mentor or coach who has years of experience so you can learn what to do and what not to do.