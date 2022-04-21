 Skip to main content

Norwegian Cruise Line Commits To Net Zero Emission By 2050
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 1:17pm   Comments
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) has committed to pursuing net-zero emissions by 2050 across its operations and value chain.
  • The company has also committed to developing short- and near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets to support its path to net zero.
  • The cruise line operator’s climate strategy has three focus areas: reducing carbon intensity, investing in technology and exploring alternative fuels, and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program. 
  • It also published its first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report to provide transparency to its stakeholders.
  • Price Action: NCLH shares are trading higher by 0.89% at $22.22 on the last check Thursday.

