Norwegian Cruise Line Commits To Net Zero Emission By 2050
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) has committed to pursuing net-zero emissions by 2050 across its operations and value chain.
- The company has also committed to developing short- and near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets to support its path to net zero.
- The cruise line operator’s climate strategy has three focus areas: reducing carbon intensity, investing in technology and exploring alternative fuels, and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program.
- It also published its first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report to provide transparency to its stakeholders.
- Price Action: NCLH shares are trading higher by 0.89% at $22.22 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.