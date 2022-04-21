 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Says Come Work At Boring Company As It Fetches $5.7B Valuation In Fresh Funding Round
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 7:27am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Says Come Work At Boring Company As It Fetches $5.7B Valuation In Fresh Funding Round

Fresh off his earnings call exploits, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk canvassed for jobs at the Boring Company.

What Happened: Musk sent out a plea for people to join his boring company, substantiating his recommendation by suggesting the company's business has huge potential.

"Our goal is to solve traffic, which plagues every major city on earth," Musk tweeted, quoting an earlier tweet by Boring Company that said it has raised $675 million at a $5.67 billion valuation from A-list investors, led by Vy Capital and Sequoia Capital.

The company said the proceeds would go toward recruiting people, scaling up boring machine production and building thousands of miles of tunnels.

Why It's Important: Founded by Musk in 2016, Texas-based Boring Company functions with the mission of solving traffic, enabling rapid point-to-point transportation, and beautifying cities.

The company expects to achieve this through the construction of loops and hyperloops. Boring company has a tunnel system at the Las Vegas Convention Center and it was used to transport passengers at the CES conference earlier this year. Other projects in the pipeline include Resorts World Connectors, which is expected to commence operation in the second quarter, and the Vegas Loop.

Read Next: Tesla's Robotaxi To Reach Volume Production In 2024, Elon Musk Sees Unit As A Massive Growth Driver

Photo: Courtesy of Steve Juventus via Flickr

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Why This Data Point From Tesla's Q1 Earnings Spells Trouble For Legacy Automakers
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Tesla's Robotaxi To Reach Volume Production In 2024, Elon Musk Sees Unit As A Massive Growth Driver
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims; Tesla Beats Q1 Views
Elon Musk Will Not Face 'Gag Order' Over 2018 Tweet, Judge Rules
5 Stocks To Watch For April 21, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Boring Company Elon MuskNews Financing Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com