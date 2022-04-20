 Skip to main content

Maxar Reveals Strategic Investment In Blackshark.ai
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 11:11am   Comments
  • Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR) has made a strategic investment in Blackshark.ai, a provider of AI-powered geospatial analytics services. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The Blackshark.ai platform processes petabytes of satellite imagery in hours, and it detects and segments objects, roads, vegetation, and other infrastructure on the surface of the planet without human intervention.
  • Maxar's investment in Blackshark enables it to deliver additional 3D capabilities to a broader market for more customers while also introducing a new revenue stream from Blackshark.
  • Maxar's global cloudless satellite imagery base map, Vivid, will be used by Blackshark.ai to generate a photorealistic 3D map for commercial and government customers in industries such as gaming, metaverse, simulation, and mixed reality environments. 
  • Price Action: MAXR shares are trading lower by 1.81% at $38.51 on NYSE and lower by 2.32% at C$48.33 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews

