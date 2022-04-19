 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zijin Mining Agrees To Invest In Xanadu Mines, Kharmagtai Project
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 3:47pm   Comments
Share:
Zijin Mining Agrees To Invest In Xanadu Mines, Kharmagtai Project
  • Xanadu Mines Ltd (TSX: XAM) has entered a strategic partnership with Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd (OTC: ZIJMF) to progress its flagship Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project.
  • As per the agreement, Zijin will invest in both the Xanadu corporate level and the Kharmagtai project level through a series of transactions commencing with the subscription of 139 million fully paid ordinary shares in Xanadu to provide Zijin with a 9.9% shareholding (phase 1).
  • The Phase 1 Placement will be conducted at an issue price of A$0.04 per share, representing ~a 38% premium to Xanadu’s last traded price of A$0.029, and will raise ~A$5.56 million.
  • Two subsequent phases are then proposed, including a second placement to increase Zijin’s stake to 19.99% and the creation of a 50/50 JV in Khuiten Metals Pte. Ltd., the entity currently 100% owned by Xanadu that holds a 76.5% effective interest in Kharmagtai (Phase 3 JV), for a cash payment of $35 million.
  • Price Action: XAM shares are trading higher by 27.59% at C$0.037 and ZIJMF higher by 1.72% at $1.77 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZIJMF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com