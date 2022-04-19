Zijin Mining Agrees To Invest In Xanadu Mines, Kharmagtai Project
- Xanadu Mines Ltd (TSX: XAM) has entered a strategic partnership with Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd (OTC: ZIJMF) to progress its flagship Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project.
- As per the agreement, Zijin will invest in both the Xanadu corporate level and the Kharmagtai project level through a series of transactions commencing with the subscription of 139 million fully paid ordinary shares in Xanadu to provide Zijin with a 9.9% shareholding (phase 1).
- The Phase 1 Placement will be conducted at an issue price of A$0.04 per share, representing ~a 38% premium to Xanadu’s last traded price of A$0.029, and will raise ~A$5.56 million.
- Two subsequent phases are then proposed, including a second placement to increase Zijin’s stake to 19.99% and the creation of a 50/50 JV in Khuiten Metals Pte. Ltd., the entity currently 100% owned by Xanadu that holds a 76.5% effective interest in Kharmagtai (Phase 3 JV), for a cash payment of $35 million.
- Price Action: XAM shares are trading higher by 27.59% at C$0.037 and ZIJMF higher by 1.72% at $1.77 on the last check Tuesday.
