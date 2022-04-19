 Skip to main content

Heritage-Crystal Clean Invests In Battery Recycling Partner Retriev
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 2:38pm   Comments
  • Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCCI), through its operating subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC (HCC), invested in its battery recycling partner, HBR Retriev Holdco, LLC (Retriev). Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Retriev is an integrated battery recycling platform that includes the operations of Heritage Battery Recycling, Retriev Technologies, and Battery Solutions.
  • Together with the logistical services deal HCC signed with Retriev earlier this year, this investment enables HCC to provide comprehensive collection and recycling services to businesses across the U.S. and Canada.
  • In addition, HCC's strategic locations will support Retriev's demand for end-of-life battery collection and logistics.
  • Price Action: HCCI shares are trading higher by 2.34% at $29.03 on the last check Tuesday.

