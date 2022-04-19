 Skip to main content

Citi Downgrades NXP Semiconductors - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 4:09pm   Comments
  • Citi analyst Christopher Danely downgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPIto Neutral from Buy with a price target of $190, down from $240 (6.8% upside), as his margin expansion thesis has played out.
  • Danely derived his Buy thesis in February 2021 from the anticipation of superior margin/EPS upside and strength from the automotive end market. He expects auto strength to continue for a while. 
  • However, NXP’s margins were near the peak, and it would be difficult for the stock to outperform until a correction resets the bar. 
  • Danely lowered his target multiple and price target given narrow margin and EPS upside. 
  • Price Action: NXPI shares closed higher by 3.12% at $178.65 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for NXPI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsStrong Buy
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NXPI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

