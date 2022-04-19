Citi Downgrades NXP Semiconductors - Read Why
- Citi analyst Christopher Danely downgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $190, down from $240 (6.8% upside), as his margin expansion thesis has played out.
- Danely derived his Buy thesis in February 2021 from the anticipation of superior margin/EPS upside and strength from the automotive end market. He expects auto strength to continue for a while.
- However, NXP’s margins were near the peak, and it would be difficult for the stock to outperform until a correction resets the bar.
- Danely lowered his target multiple and price target given narrow margin and EPS upside.
- Price Action: NXPI shares closed higher by 3.12% at $178.65 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for NXPI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for NXPI
