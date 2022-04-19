Sypris Bags Multi-Year Contract Extension From Global Truck OEM
- Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) subsidiary has entered a multi-year contract extension with a commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- The company will provide drivetrain components to the OEM manufacturer for use in the production of medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.
- The components produced by Sypris are vital to the drive axles of the vehicles.
- "We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with this key customer which is entering its 18th year," said Paul Larochelle, VP, and General Manager.
- Price Action: SYPR shares are trading higher by 1.89% at $2.30 on the last check Tuesday.
