Sypris Bags Multi-Year Contract Extension From Global Truck OEM
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 11:36am   Comments
Sypris Bags Multi-Year Contract Extension From Global Truck OEM
  • Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) subsidiary has entered a multi-year contract extension with a commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • The company will provide drivetrain components to the OEM manufacturer for use in the production of medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.
  • The components produced by Sypris are vital to the drive axles of the vehicles. 
  • "We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with this key customer which is entering its 18th year," said Paul Larochelle, VP, and General Manager.
  • Price Action: SYPR shares are trading higher by 1.89% at $2.30 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

