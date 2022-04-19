 Skip to main content

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Surging: Here's Why
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 19, 2022 9:37am   Comments
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Surging: Here's Why

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it received and agreed to Postmarketing Requirements/Commitments proposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with respect to the New Drug Application (NDA) for its AXS-05.

AXS-05 is Axsome's product candidate for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company anticipates potential FDA action on the NDA sometime in the second quarter. 

Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for central nervous system conditions that have limited treatment options. 

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Tuesday, April 19

AXSM 52-Week Range: $19.38 - $74.10

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 24.7% at $40.78. 

Photo: jarmoluk from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

