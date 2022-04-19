Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Surging: Here's Why

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it received and agreed to Postmarketing Requirements/Commitments proposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with respect to the New Drug Application (NDA) for its AXS-05.

AXS-05 is Axsome's product candidate for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company anticipates potential FDA action on the NDA sometime in the second quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for central nervous system conditions that have limited treatment options.

AXSM 52-Week Range: $19.38 - $74.10

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 24.7% at $40.78.

