Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Surging: Here's Why
Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it received and agreed to Postmarketing Requirements/Commitments proposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with respect to the New Drug Application (NDA) for its AXS-05.
AXS-05 is Axsome's product candidate for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company anticipates potential FDA action on the NDA sometime in the second quarter.
Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for central nervous system conditions that have limited treatment options.
See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Tuesday, April 19
AXSM 52-Week Range: $19.38 - $74.10
According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 24.7% at $40.78.
Photo: jarmoluk from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas