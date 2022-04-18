NetGear Shares Slides Post Q1 Preliminary Results
- NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) reported first-quarter preliminary results. It plans to release the full results on April 27, 2022.
- NTGR reduced its revenue guidance and now expects net revenue to be between $202 million and $212 million, compared to prior guidance of $225 million to $240 million.
- The company says the U.S. consumer WiFi market, which had exited 2021 at ~15% above 2019 levels, declined in the quarter, ending roughly flat to 2019 levels.
- GAAP operating margin is expected to be between (7.7)% and (6.7)%, compared to prior guidance of (1.5)% to (0.5)%.
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between (5.3)% and (4.3)%, compared to prior guidance of 1% to 2%.
- NetGear stated that lower CHP revenue performance and a loss in top line leverage negatively impacted operating margin performance.
- Price Action: NTGR shares are trading lower by 12.75% at $20.19 during the post-market session on Monday.
