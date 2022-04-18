 Skip to main content

NetGear Shares Slides Post Q1 Preliminary Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 4:42pm   Comments
  • NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGRreported first-quarter preliminary results. It plans to release the full results on April 27, 2022.
  • NTGR reduced its revenue guidance and now expects net revenue to be between $202 million and $212 million, compared to prior guidance of $225 million to $240 million.
  • The company says the U.S. consumer WiFi market, which had exited 2021 at ~15% above 2019 levels, declined in the quarter, ending roughly flat to 2019 levels.
  • GAAP operating margin is expected to be between (7.7)% and (6.7)%, compared to prior guidance of (1.5)% to (0.5)%.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between (5.3)% and (4.3)%, compared to prior guidance of 1% to 2%.
  • NetGear stated that lower CHP revenue performance and a loss in top line leverage negatively impacted operating margin performance.
  • Price Action: NTGR shares are trading lower by 12.75% at $20.19 during the post-market session on Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

