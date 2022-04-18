 Skip to main content

Raymond James Lists Key Takeaways From Qualtrics' Proxy Filing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 2:25pm   Comments
  • Qualtrics International Inc's (NASDAQ: XM) April 15 proxy filing also disclosed new ACV and retention metrics pertinent to investors, Raymond James observed. 
  • Qualtrics added $365.1 million in new software ACV billings in 2021, effectively aligning with the target performance level of $365.0 million. 
  • Total research services billing of $160.1 million also were effectively in-line with the target performance level of $160.0 million. 
  • The global subscription renewal rate equaled 90.8% in 2021, beating the target performance rate of 89% and at the high-end range of 89-91%.
  • The gross retention levels came in 180 bps better than the plan in 2021.
  • Price Action: XM shares traded lower by 3.86% at $26.29 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for XM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for XM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

