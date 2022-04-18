Raymond James Lists Key Takeaways From Qualtrics' Proxy Filing
- Qualtrics International Inc's (NASDAQ: XM) April 15 proxy filing also disclosed new ACV and retention metrics pertinent to investors, Raymond James observed.
- Qualtrics added $365.1 million in new software ACV billings in 2021, effectively aligning with the target performance level of $365.0 million.
- Total research services billing of $160.1 million also were effectively in-line with the target performance level of $160.0 million.
- The global subscription renewal rate equaled 90.8% in 2021, beating the target performance rate of 89% and at the high-end range of 89-91%.
- The gross retention levels came in 180 bps better than the plan in 2021.
- Price Action: XM shares traded lower by 3.86% at $26.29 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for XM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
