Polaris Adventures Expands Membership Program To Four New States
- Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) said its outdoor experience brand, Polaris Adventures, has expanded its new pay-by-the-month membership program.
- Polaris Adventure Select has expanded into Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
- Polaris Adventure Select provides access to the Polaris product portfolio, including on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, and pontoons at participating Polaris Adventures Outfitter locations.
- This monthly membership program allows members to rent vehicles without the cost and long-term commitment of ownership.
- Price Action: PII shares are trading lower by 2.71% at $104.33 on the last check Monday.
