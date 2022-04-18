 Skip to main content

Polaris Adventures Expands Membership Program To Four New States
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 1:12pm   Comments
  • Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) said its outdoor experience brand, Polaris Adventures, has expanded its new pay-by-the-month membership program.
  • Polaris Adventure Select has expanded into Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
  • Polaris Adventure Select provides access to the Polaris product portfolio, including on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, and pontoons at participating Polaris Adventures Outfitter locations.
  • This monthly membership program allows members to rent vehicles without the cost and long-term commitment of ownership.
  • Price Action: PII shares are trading lower by 2.71% at $104.33 on the last check Monday.

