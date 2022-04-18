Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The housing market index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index, which dropped 2 points to 79 in March, is expected to decline further to 78 in April.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Check out our premarket coverage here .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets