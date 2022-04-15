 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Investors Realize 91% Return From Mickey Mantle Rookie Card
Kevin Vandenboss , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Investors Realize 91% Return From Mickey Mantle Rookie Card

The fractional collectibles platform Rally announced it has officially exited the 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle Rookie Card (#51MANTLE) after shareholders approved of the sale to a private collector for $65,000.

The asset launched on the platform in July 2020, with 2,000 shares priced at $17 per share. Shares of the card were trading on Rally’s secondary market for $28.25 per share during the last trading window on April 8, 2022.

The $65,000 exit price provided a 91.2% total return to investors that held the asset since the initial offering and a 15% return since the last trading window.

About the Asset: The 1952 Topps issue may be Mantle’s most famous card, but the Bowman Gum Company produced the only true Mickey Mantle rookie card as part of their 1951 Baseball Picture Card set. The Bowman #253 Mickey Mantle rookie card is one of only 21 examples graded SGC NM 7, placing it in the top 8% of all cards in the SGC population.

Mantle’s Rookie Year: Mickey Mantle played his first game as a New York Yankee at center field and first base at just 19 years old, two years after being rejected from the draft for failing the physical examination. He won his first World Series that year with the Yankees in Game 6 against the New York Giants.

Photo: Courtesy of Rally

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alternative investments Collectibles Mickey Mantle rally trading cardsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com