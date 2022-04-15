Investors Realize 91% Return From Mickey Mantle Rookie Card

The fractional collectibles platform Rally announced it has officially exited the 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle Rookie Card (#51MANTLE) after shareholders approved of the sale to a private collector for $65,000.

The asset launched on the platform in July 2020, with 2,000 shares priced at $17 per share. Shares of the card were trading on Rally’s secondary market for $28.25 per share during the last trading window on April 8, 2022.

The $65,000 exit price provided a 91.2% total return to investors that held the asset since the initial offering and a 15% return since the last trading window.

About the Asset: The 1952 Topps issue may be Mantle’s most famous card, but the Bowman Gum Company produced the only true Mickey Mantle rookie card as part of their 1951 Baseball Picture Card set. The Bowman #253 Mickey Mantle rookie card is one of only 21 examples graded SGC NM 7, placing it in the top 8% of all cards in the SGC population.

Mantle’s Rookie Year: Mickey Mantle played his first game as a New York Yankee at center field and first base at just 19 years old, two years after being rejected from the draft for failing the physical examination. He won his first World Series that year with the Yankees in Game 6 against the New York Giants.

Photo: Courtesy of Rally