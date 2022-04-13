Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Completes Shipments Of Uranium, Vanadium, REE

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), the leading uranium producer in the United States, hit a critical mineral “trifecta” this month, making commercial shipments of uranium, vanadium and advanced rare earth materials — all in a single week.

According to the announcement, the company shipped natural uranium concentrates (“U308”) to the Metropolis Works uranium conversion facility in Metropolis, Illinois; vanadium pentoxide (“V205”) to the Bear Metallurgical Company in Butler, Pennsylvania; and high-purity mixed rare earth element (“REE”) carbonate to the Neo Performance Materials facility in Estonia.

"I believe the week of April 4, 2022, will go down as one of the most important weeks in company history,” said Energy Fuels CEO and president Mark Chalmers in the press release. “This week, our vision of Energy Fuels as ‘America’s Critical Mineral and Clean Energy Hub’ tangibly advanced, as our White Mesa Mill in Utah sent three shipments of advanced materials containing a total of 15 critical elements, including the rare earth elements cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, dysprosium, terbium, holmium, yttrium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium, along with uranium and vanadium, to downstream processing facilities.

We sent a shipment of high-purity rare earth carbonate containing 32%–34% NdPr to Silmet in Estonia, where it will be refined and processed into various advanced materials for use in permanent magnets used in electric vehicle motors and wind generation, batteries, electronics, defense applications, and other technologies. We sent a shipment of uranium concentrates to ConverDyn in Illinois for sale to U.S. nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy, and further adding to Energy Fuels’ industry-leading finished U.S.-origin uranium inventory. And we sent another truckload of vanadium to Bear Met in Pennsylvania for conversion into ferrovanadium for use in high-strength steel and other advanced and specialty alloys. I could not be more proud of what our team is doing at the White Mesa Mill on rare earths.”

About Energy Fuels Inc.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium for certain projects as market conditions warrant and is ramping up to commercial production of rare earth carbonate. With corporate offices in Lakewood, Colorado, and all of its assets and employees in the United States, Energy Fuels holds three of America’s key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch insitu-recovery (“ISR”) project in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of more than 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as rare earth carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. In addition, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101-compliant uranium resource portfolios in the United States and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EnergyFuels.com.

