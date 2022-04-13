 Skip to main content

Vicinity Motor Inks Distribution Deal With Hoekstra Transportation
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 9:42am   Comments
  • Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has entered into a distribution agreement with Hoekstra Transportation Inc, a dealership for school buses, commercial shuttle buses, and mobility vehicles with locations in Grand Rapids and Troy, Michigan.
  • Under the agreement, Hoekstra will distribute Vicinity vehicles throughout Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. 
  • The contract includes Vicinity Classic, Vicinity Lightning, and VMC Optimal vehicles, with an initial order for eight vehicles.
  • "We believe our vehicles will perfectly compliment Hoekstra's portfolio, especially with their increasing focus on electric vehicle solutions," said CEO William Trainer.
  • Price Action: VEV shares traded lower by 1.75% at $2.25 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General

