Vicinity Motor Inks Distribution Deal With Hoekstra Transportation
- Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has entered into a distribution agreement with Hoekstra Transportation Inc, a dealership for school buses, commercial shuttle buses, and mobility vehicles with locations in Grand Rapids and Troy, Michigan.
- Under the agreement, Hoekstra will distribute Vicinity vehicles throughout Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.
- The contract includes Vicinity Classic, Vicinity Lightning, and VMC Optimal vehicles, with an initial order for eight vehicles.
- "We believe our vehicles will perfectly compliment Hoekstra's portfolio, especially with their increasing focus on electric vehicle solutions," said CEO William Trainer.
- Price Action: VEV shares traded lower by 1.75% at $2.25 on the last check Wednesday.
