 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hooker Furnishings' Q4 Bottom-Line Misses Estimate As Inflation Bites
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Hooker Furnishings' Q4 Bottom-Line Misses Estimate As Inflation Bites
  • Hooker Furnishings Corp (NASDAQ: HOFT) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 13.2% to $134.81 million, beating the consensus of $131.55 million.
    • Net sales from Home Meridian fell 23.7%, and Domestic Upholstery gained 13.5%.
    • The gross profit declined 51.2% Y/Y to $16.4 million, and the margin contracted 948 basis points to 12.2%.
    • The operating loss for the quarter was $(5.3) million versus an operating income of $10.5 million last year.
    • The company held $69.4 million in cash and equivalents as of January 30, 2022.
    • EPS loss of $(0.33) missed the analyst consensus of $0.10.
    • "We are concerned about ongoing global logistics constraints and economic headwinds affecting the consumer that could impact short-term demand, such as inflation, high gas prices, and the war in Ukraine,” said CEO Jeremy Hoff.
    • Price Action: HOFT shares closed lower by 0.88% at $18.10 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOFT)

Hooker Furniture's Earnings: A Preview
How To Attend Hooker Furnishings Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com