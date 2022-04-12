Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) Better Equips Itself For Long-Term Growth Plans

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies committed to enhancing U.S. security operations, has promoted four employees to executive positions. Doris Lam has been named vice president of finance, Jason M Gonzalez has been named senior vice president of client development, Ronald J Gallegos has been named vice president of client experience and Ryan J Fanciullo has been named vice president of operations. According to the announcement, these employees have demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities and have been promoted to capitalize on Knightscope’s current momentum as the company continues focusing on product innovation and sales growth. The new management leads have proven expertise in identifying and executing mission-critical solutions that have driven better operational results, streamlined administrative workflows, accelerated capital formation and increased sales pipeline engagement.

“I am so excited that we have such a seasoned and dedicated team leading Knightscope, and I wish to thank all of them for their absolutely relentless efforts,” said Knightscope chair and CEO William Santana Li in the press release. “We have a long road ahead of us, but I have had the honor and privilege of working with these outstanding individuals for years, and I am bullish about the future because of them.”

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.Knightscope.com.

