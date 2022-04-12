Fury Gold Mines To Raise C$11M Via Private Placement
- Fury Gold Mines Ltd (TSX: FURY)(NYSE: FURY) entered into subscription agreements with two placees for a private placement sale of 13.75 million common shares at C$0.80 for proceeds of C$11 million.
- The placees include a Canadian corporate investor and a U.S. institutional investor.
- The company plans to use the proceeds to fund continued exploration at the Eau Claire project in Quebec and for general working capital.
- Price Action: FURY shares are trading higher by 7.63% at C$0.67 on the last check Tuesday.
