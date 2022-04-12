Mercury Systems, VAST Federal Collaborate To Build Ruggedized Ceres Platform
- VAST Federal, a VAST Data subsidiary providing government agencies with mission-ready data platform solutions, collaborated with Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) to deliver rugged, high-performance storage solutions for edge-based data capture and AI computing.
- Mercury's upcoming rugged data storage systems will be based on the Ceres storage platform concept.
- The new systems will be optimized for size, weight, and power-constrained environments such as aircraft, ships, submarines, and ground radar stations.
- The addition of a ruggedized hardware enclosure allows VAST and its industry team members to fulfill the data flow demands of C5ISR to attain ultimate situational awareness from Edge Environments to Ground Station to Centralized Command and Control.
- Price Action: MRCY shares are trading lower by 1.51% at $60.02 on the last check Tuesday.
