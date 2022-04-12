 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mercury Systems, VAST Federal Collaborate To Build Ruggedized Ceres Platform
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 2:47pm   Comments
Share:
Mercury Systems, VAST Federal Collaborate To Build Ruggedized Ceres Platform
  • VAST Federal, a VAST Data subsidiary providing government agencies with mission-ready data platform solutions, collaborated with Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCYto deliver rugged, high-performance storage solutions for edge-based data capture and AI computing.
  • Mercury's upcoming rugged data storage systems will be based on the Ceres storage platform concept.
  • The new systems will be optimized for size, weight, and power-constrained environments such as aircraft, ships, submarines, and ground radar stations.
  • The addition of a ruggedized hardware enclosure allows VAST and its industry team members to fulfill the data flow demands of C5ISR to attain ultimate situational awareness from Edge Environments to Ground Station to Centralized Command and Control.
  • Price Action: MRCY shares are trading lower by 1.51% at $60.02 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRCY)

Mercury Systems Stock Slips After Jefferies Downgrade
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com