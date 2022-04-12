IGT Inks Hardware, Content Deal With Atlantic Lottery
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) subsidiary, IGT Canada Solutions ULC, has signed a contract with the Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC).
- Under the agreement, IGT will provide 1,375 CrystalDual 27 video lottery terminals (VLTs) throughout 2022.
- IGT will launch the VLTs with high-performing themes, including The Wild Life, Big City 5's, The Big Easy, and Royal Spins Deluxe. Additionally, IGT will deploy The Price Is Right VLT content in 2023.
- "The versatility of IGT's CrystalDual 27 VLT enables ALC to continue modernizing its gaming offering and provides players with best-in-class, market-attuned content," said David Flinn, IGT SVP, Canada, South and Central America.
- Price Action: IGT shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $23.48 on the last check Tuesday.
