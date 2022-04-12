 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IGT Inks Hardware, Content Deal With Atlantic Lottery
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 10:40am   Comments
Share:
IGT Inks Hardware, Content Deal With Atlantic Lottery
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) subsidiary, IGT Canada Solutions ULC, has signed a contract with the Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC).
  • Under the agreement, IGT will provide 1,375 CrystalDual 27 video lottery terminals (VLTs) throughout 2022.
  • IGT will launch the VLTs with high-performing themes, including The Wild Life, Big City 5's, The Big Easy, and Royal Spins Deluxe. Additionally, IGT will deploy The Price Is Right VLT content in 2023.
  • "The versatility of IGT's CrystalDual 27 VLT enables ALC to continue modernizing its gaming offering and provides players with best-in-class, market-attuned content," said David Flinn, IGT SVP, Canada, South and Central America.
  • Price Action: IGT shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $23.48 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IGT)

IGT Acquires Gaming Content Provider iSoftBet For €160M Cash
IGT Inks Six-Year Contract With Singapore's Lottery Operator
IGT Launches In Spain's Amusement With Prize 'Salones' Sector
IGT Inks Lottery Services Contract In Mexico
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com