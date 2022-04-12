 Skip to main content

XL Fleet Appoints Donald Klein As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 10:08am   Comments
  • XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) has appointed Donald P. Klein as its Chief Financial Officer, effective April 11, 2022.
  • Klein replaces Chris Goldner, who was appointed as the company's interim CFO in February 2022.
  • Before joining XL Fleet, Klein served as the CFO of Power Solutions International Inc (OTC: PSIX).
  • Klein earned a Bachelor's of Business Administration degree, majoring in accounting, from the University of Wisconsin and is a Certified Public Accountant.
  • Price Action: XL shares are trading higher by 4.52% at $1.85 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management

