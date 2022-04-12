 Skip to main content

San Francisco Cops Pulled Over A Driverless GM Cruise — What Happened Next Left Onlookers In Splits
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2022 7:41am   Comments
San Francisco Cops Pulled Over A Driverless GM Cruise — What Happened Next Left Onlookers In Splits

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM)-owned, self-driving taxi service Cruise’s unusual pit stop on a San Francisco street last week left onlookers in splits. 

What Happened: A driverless Cruise-converted Chevy Bolt was pulled over by San Francisco traffic police officers. 

The vehicle complied, made the stop, and then zipped to a safer spot ahead of the traffic lights with the police following it. 

The three-minute clip of the incident was shared on Instagram by the user handle b.rad916.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by B-RadAbroad (@b.rad916)

The incident, which occurred in the Richmond District of San Francisco last week, had some onlookers in splits. 

Cruise Reacts: The self-driving taxi service reacted on social media, saying its vehicle was not issued any citation by the cops.

“Our AV yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop, as intended. An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued,” the self-driving startup said on Twitter.

See Also: Google Sister Waymo, GM's Cruise Can Now Offer Commercial Self-Driving Rides In California

“We work closely with the SFPD on how to interact with our vehicles, including a dedicated phone number for them to call in situations like this.”

Why It Matters: GM’s Cruise has been offering light-duty driverless rides to passengers at night in some parts of San Francisco between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time, at a maximum speed limit of 30 miles per hour.

Price Action: GM stock closed 2.5% lower at $40.3 a share on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Cruise

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Autonomous Cars Cruise Google self-driving carsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

