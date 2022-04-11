 Skip to main content

Why Altamira Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 11, 2022 2:34pm   Comments
Why Altamira Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced a peer-reviewed publication on positive in vitro data with its Bentrio drug-free nasal spray against the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant.

The International Journal of Molecular Sciences published the peer-reviewed paper confirming Altamira's positive research findings.

The study authors concluded, "The results suggest that AM-301 is safe and significantly decelerates SARS-CoV-2 replication in cell culture inhibition assays of prophylaxis (pre-viral load application) and mitigation (post-viral load application). Its physical (non-pharmaceutical) mechanism of action, safety and efficacy, warrant additional investigations both in vitro and in vivo for safety and efficacy against a broad spectrum of airborne viruses and allergens."

Seperately, Altamira announced positive efficacy data from testing its Bentrio nasal spray in vitro against the omicron variant.

Altamira is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs.

See Also: Why Veru Stock Is Surging Today

CYTO 52-Week Range: $0.62 - $5.45

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 63.5% at $1.75 at time of publication.

Photo: Belova59 from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

