Why Altamira Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced a peer-reviewed publication on positive in vitro data with its Bentrio drug-free nasal spray against the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant.

The International Journal of Molecular Sciences published the peer-reviewed paper confirming Altamira's positive research findings.

The study authors concluded, "The results suggest that AM-301 is safe and significantly decelerates SARS-CoV-2 replication in cell culture inhibition assays of prophylaxis (pre-viral load application) and mitigation (post-viral load application). Its physical (non-pharmaceutical) mechanism of action, safety and efficacy, warrant additional investigations both in vitro and in vivo for safety and efficacy against a broad spectrum of airborne viruses and allergens."

Seperately, Altamira announced positive efficacy data from testing its Bentrio nasal spray in vitro against the omicron variant.

CYTO 52-Week Range: $0.62 - $5.45

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 63.5% at $1.75 at time of publication.

