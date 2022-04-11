Here's Why Matinas BioPharma Shares Are Rising

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTNB) shares are trading higher by 10.4% at $0.86 after the company and BioNTech announced an exclusive research collaboration to evaluate novel delivery technology for mRNA-based vaccines.

Matinas BioPharma says the exclusive collaboration combines BioNTech's mRNA vaccine development expertise and Matinas' Lipid Nanocrystal (LNC) Delivery Platform Technology to advance novel formulations for mRNA vaccines, including a potential formulation for oral vaccines.

"This collaboration with BioNTech is an important validation from a leading global biotech company with demonstrated expertise in the design, formulation, and delivery of mRNA," said Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Matinas.

"We are thrilled to partner with this world-class organization to further demonstrate the capabilities of our LNC platform, and potentially provide an opportunity for the oral administration of vaccines or other treatments. Intracellular delivery remains a significant challenge for many emerging therapies and the combination of oral bioavailability with non-immunogenic transfection could potentially benefit tens of millions of patients around the world," said Jerome D. Jabbour.

Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of product candidates derived from its lipid-crystal nano-particle, or cochleate, delivery technology platform.

Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week high of $1.61 and a 52-week low of $0.49.