 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied UV Appoints John Andrews As Executive Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Applied UV Appoints John Andrews As Executive Chief
  • Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVIhas appointed John F. Andrews as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors.
  • John has over thirty years of leadership experience in telecom and technology companies, both public and private.
  • He recently served as the CEO and co-founder of Trinity IT services LLC and as CEO of TrekSecure LLC.
  • Price Action: AUVI shares are trading higher by 4.93% at $1.35 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUVI)

Applied UV: Q4 Earnings Insights
Applied UV's Earnings Outlook
Applied UV Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call On April 7, 2022 At 09:00 AM ET
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com