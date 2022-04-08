Applied UV Appoints John Andrews As Executive Chief
- Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has appointed John F. Andrews as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors.
- John has over thirty years of leadership experience in telecom and technology companies, both public and private.
- He recently served as the CEO and co-founder of Trinity IT services LLC and as CEO of TrekSecure LLC.
- Price Action: AUVI shares are trading higher by 4.93% at $1.35 on the last check Friday.
