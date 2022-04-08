Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on wholesale inventories for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.5% in February, down 6 tenths from the first estimate.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Check out this: Verizon And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Check out our premarket coverage here .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets